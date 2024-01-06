Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WMT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.71. 7,222,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

