Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 3,141 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

