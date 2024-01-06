Stephens Consulting LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

DD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,731. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

