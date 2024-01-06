BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,355 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,321,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $330,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

TSLA stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $237.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

