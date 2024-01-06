Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.87. The stock had a trading volume of 543,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,108. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

