Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $60.04 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Conflux has a total market cap of $678.93 million and approximately $60.04 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00149085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00537049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00350377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00187053 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,958,527,371 coins and its circulating supply is 3,646,026,777 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,958,402,661.75 with 3,645,902,650.56 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16956773 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $41,319,132.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.