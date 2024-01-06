Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.87

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and traded as low as $33.22. Naspers shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 24,937 shares trading hands.

Naspers Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.