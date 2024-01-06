NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.18. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.65.
NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.
