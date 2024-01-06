Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.10

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.19), with a volume of 35,972 shares.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £38.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

