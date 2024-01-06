Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Decreased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
