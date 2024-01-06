Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,397 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $233,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 74.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 202,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

