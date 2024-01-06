ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $331.45 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02401848 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $47.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

