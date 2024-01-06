Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.49

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.49 and traded as low as C$9.05. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$9.22, with a volume of 311,924 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.50 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 271.16% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Articles

