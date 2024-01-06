Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Tops $1.25

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $240.67 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002838 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is twitter.com/2050_paris. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

