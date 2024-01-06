Analyzing MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and Republic Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

MetroCity Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.32%. Republic Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Republic Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Republic Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $166.42 million 3.57 $62.60 million $2.10 11.21 Republic Bancorp $333.99 million 3.04 $91.11 million $4.53 11.55

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MetroCity Bankshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 26.51% 14.64% 1.55% Republic Bancorp 22.23% 10.42% 1.49%

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats MetroCity Bankshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, home equity, secured and unsecured personal, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; warehouse lending; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards, payroll debit cards, and limited-purpose demand deposit accounts through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products, as well as checking and saving accounts, commercial accounts, marine lending, equipment leasing, employee services, and merchant solutions. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

