iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Decreased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.56. The company had a trading volume of 596,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $258.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

