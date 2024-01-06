Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,637. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

