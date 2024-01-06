Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.94 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,387,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,304. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.