Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.10. The stock had a trading volume of 423,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,593. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.88.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

