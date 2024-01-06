Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 61,199 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,199 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 2.33% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238,269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 9.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. 18,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.54 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.