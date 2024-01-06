Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 13,480 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the quarter. Aegon comprises approximately 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Aegon worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Up 0.5 %

Aegon stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aegon

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.