Grace & White Inc. NY Invests $3.81 Million in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 125.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

