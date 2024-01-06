Grace & White Inc. NY Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 3.1% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.48. The company had a trading volume of 359,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.66 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Stephens cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

