American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark accounts for 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.65% of American Woodmark worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 83,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,518. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.