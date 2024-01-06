Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Textainer Group makes up 1.9% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Textainer Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Textainer Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. 452,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,234. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGH. B. Riley cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

