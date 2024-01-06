Grace & White Inc. NY Buys 25,462 Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 5.72% of Fuel Tech worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK remained flat at $1.04 on Friday. 10,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,050. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

