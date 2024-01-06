Grace & White Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Stepan makes up about 1.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Stepan were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $89.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

