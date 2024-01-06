Grace & White Inc. NY Invests $265,000 in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.13% of SWK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SWK by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SWK by 685.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SWK by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. SWK Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.33.

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

