Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 5,100 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Culp were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CULP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 18,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,652. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

