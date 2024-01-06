Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 1,500 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers comprises 2.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.44% of Signet Jewelers worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.2 %

SIG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 592,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $473,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,203.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $473,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,203.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,422 shares of company stock worth $8,076,345 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

