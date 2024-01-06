Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

