Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. 4,014,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,520. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

