Invesco LLC Buys 169 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Invesco LLC boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 75.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CHE traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $566.18. 62,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,787. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $481.99 and a 12-month high of $596.91. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.62.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105 in the last three months. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

