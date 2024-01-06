Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $53.22 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $53,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $148.96. 857,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average is $143.79. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

