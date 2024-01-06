427 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $589.02. 838,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.