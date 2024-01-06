Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SYK traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $295.33. The company had a trading volume of 807,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,221. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.29 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.