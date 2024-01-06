Bellevue Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $544.31. 758,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,184. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $546.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

