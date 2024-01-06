Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $73.09. 3,732,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,790. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

