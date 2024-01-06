Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

AMD traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.58. 68,945,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,520,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

