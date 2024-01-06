Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.75. 1,067,576 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

