Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 18,348 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 617,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $128,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.51. 2,577,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,103. The firm has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

