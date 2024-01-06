Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 491,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 47.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 36,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.31. 7,341,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

