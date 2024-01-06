Invesco LLC Buys 817 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Invesco LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its position in Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,945. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

