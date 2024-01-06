Invesco LLC Buys 402 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Invesco LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.