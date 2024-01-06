257,700 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for 0.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,777,000 after purchasing an additional 777,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 8,808,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,246. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.