Everdome One Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $1.75 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 95,138,725,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

