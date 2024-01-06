Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hess comprises approximately 2.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Hess Price Performance

HES traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.48. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.