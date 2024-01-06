Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,511. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

