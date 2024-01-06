Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE T traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 32,550,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,683,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

