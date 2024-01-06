Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 485,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,931. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

